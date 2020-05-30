You Might Like

Tweets about this Colour Me Green RT @Record_Sport: Jonny Hayes announces Celtic exit as Hoops hero labels him his 'best teammate' https://t.co/FSMhN7ert9 https://t.co/nKqB… 34 minutes ago Daily Record Sport Jonny Hayes announces Celtic exit as Hoops hero labels him his 'best teammate' https://t.co/FSMhN7ert9 https://t.co/nKqBPLXSog 35 minutes ago Scottish Sun Sport RT @scotsunsport: "Football at times brings tough decisions." Jonny Hayes announces Celtic exit as he posts heartfelt farewell to club ht… 1 hour ago 𝕺𝖓𝖑𝖞 𝕸𝖊 𝕸𝖎𝖓 Jonny Hayes announces Celtic exit. #justsaying 2 hours ago Paul antunes We tried to sign him on loan last year i heard. Jonny Hayes announces Celtic exit as he posts heartfelt farewell to… https://t.co/03zamqFQX6 7 hours ago Scottish Sun Sport "Football at times brings tough decisions." Jonny Hayes announces Celtic exit as he posts heartfelt farewell to cl… https://t.co/7dzabt6F5E 9 hours ago