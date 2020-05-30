Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The dramatic changes to one of Wales' popular beauty spots

Wales Online Saturday, 30 May 2020 ()
The dramatic changes to one of Wales' popular beauty spotsThe dry weather has exposed areas of this Welsh weather that haven't been seen for years ..
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

TikToker calls out makeup company after dramatic eye reaction [Video]

TikToker calls out makeup company after dramatic eye reaction

A teenager is going viral after sharing her drastic-looking reaction to a popular makeup brand. The 17-year-old, who goes by the name Zarina on social media, shared her issue in a video on her TikTok..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:05Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ZUSPUS

Hubertie Pintporter The dramatic changes to one of Wales' popular beauty spots https://t.co/zkWZ8GVRns 2 days ago

Hawk_Ranger

Chen Zheng RT @WalesOnline: The dramatic changes to one of Wales' most popular beauty spots https://t.co/RxaFjDIITz https://t.co/34vDKTt64x 2 days ago

AberdareOnline

AberdareOnline The dramatic changes to one of Wales' popular beauty spots https://t.co/wWFEEkSh5s 2 days ago

WalesOnline

WalesOnline The dramatic changes to one of Wales' most popular beauty spots https://t.co/RxaFjDIITz https://t.co/34vDKTt64x 2 days ago