A teenager is going viral after sharing her drastic-looking reaction to a popular makeup brand. The 17-year-old, who goes by the name Zarina on social media, shared her issue in a video on her TikTok..
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 01:05Published
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Hubertie Pintporter The dramatic changes to one of Wales' popular beauty spots https://t.co/zkWZ8GVRns 2 days ago
Chen Zheng RT @WalesOnline: The dramatic changes to one of Wales' most popular beauty spots
https://t.co/RxaFjDIITz https://t.co/34vDKTt64x 2 days ago
AberdareOnline The dramatic changes to one of Wales' popular beauty spots https://t.co/wWFEEkSh5s 2 days ago
WalesOnline The dramatic changes to one of Wales' most popular beauty spots
https://t.co/RxaFjDIITz https://t.co/34vDKTt64x 2 days ago