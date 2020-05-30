Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
World
Americas
U.S.
Europe
• U.K. •
Asia-Pacific
India
Australia
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
UK News
>
These vulnerable groups have been removed from the Covid-19 shielding list
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
These vulnerable groups have been removed from the Covid-19 shielding list
Saturday, 30 May 2020 (
1 day ago
)
The UK Government has removed a number of vulnerable people from their
coronavirus
shielding list.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
In the News
Donald Trump
Death of George Floyd
Minneapolis
NASA
SpaceX
International Space Station
Doug Hurley
Bob Behnken
Dragon 2
Coronavirus disease 2019
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
George Floyd
Antifa
Space Station
Jake Paul
Terrorist Organization
Capacity
WORTH WATCHING
Chrissy Teigen Pledges $200,000 Bail Out Protesters
George Floyd protests reach London and Berlin
US Cities Brace For More Protests, Riots
NASA crew climb aboard ISS, after a 'slick' space flight