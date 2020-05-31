Black Lives Matter: Trafalgar Square protest draws hundreds over death of George Floyd in US

Hundreds of people have gathered in Trafalgar Square to protest against the death of a black man restrained by police in America. The Black Lives Matter demonstration on Sunday was organised after George Floyd died when a white officer held him down by pressing a knee into his neck last Monday in...
Halsey and Yungblud join the crowds for the Black Lives Matter protest on Saturday afternoon (May 30) in Los Angeles. The on-again couple and a few friends hit... Just Jared Also reported by •Wales Online •Daily Record •WorldNews