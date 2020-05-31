Global  

Black Lives Matter: Trafalgar Square protest draws hundreds over death of George Floyd in US

Independent Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
Hundreds of activists gathered in Trafalgar Square in London to protest against the death in the US of a black man after a white police officer knelt on his neck.
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Hundreds join London protest against George Floyd death

Hundreds join London protest against George Floyd death 00:44

 Hundreds of people have gathered in Trafalgar Square to protest against the death of a black man restrained by police in America. The Black Lives Matter demonstration on Sunday was organised after George Floyd died when a white officer held him down by pressing a knee into his neck last Monday in...

‘As a black American I am terrified’ [Video]

‘As a black American I am terrified’

After the death of George Floyd, young African-Americans in Minneapolis say they’re scared for their safety.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 03:46Published
Hundreds march through the streets of Manchester, UK, to protest the killing of George Floyd [Video]

Hundreds march through the streets of Manchester, UK, to protest the killing of George Floyd

Hundreds of protesters marched through Manchester in the UK today (May 31st) to voice their anger at the death of George Floyd in Minnesota in the USA. Protests have erupted in at least 30 US cities..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:13Published

Halsey & Yungblud Hit the Streets for the Black Lives Matter Protest in L.A.

Halsey and Yungblud join the crowds for the Black Lives Matter protest on Saturday afternoon (May 30) in Los Angeles. The on-again couple and a few friends hit...
Just Jared Also reported by •Wales OnlineDaily RecordWorldNews

Hundreds join London protest against George Floyd death

Hundreds of people have gathered in Trafalgar Square to protest against the death of a black man restrained by police in America.
Belfast Telegraph

