Ben #joinaunion 🌈 RT @BristolLive: Some people have clearly ignored pleas to stay away from Weston https://t.co/rWiLkzw4gE 23 hours ago Bristol Live Some people have clearly ignored pleas to stay away from Weston https://t.co/rWiLkzw4gE 1 day ago Grismayling Woo RT @iridesced_eyes: The racist police that murdered George must be brought to justice. They ignored his pleas that he couldn't breathe & st… 3 days ago nita 🌟💖 The racist police that murdered George must be brought to justice. They ignored his pleas that he couldn't breathe… https://t.co/pFqPiJ3uFJ 3 days ago Rhian Lewis RT @Barthsnotes: "Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, ignored pleas from woman’s family to stay away from Barrow-in-Furness… 4 days ago Richard Bartholomew "Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, ignored pleas from woman’s family to stay away from Barrow-in-… https://t.co/EBRIhsafW7 5 days ago