Angry residents call for Rosie Duffield to resign after breaking lockdown rules Sunday, 31 May 2020 ( 21 hours ago )

The Canterbury and Whitstable MP has stood down from her frontbench role, but some say should go one step further and resign as MP altogether - although not everyone agrees.

