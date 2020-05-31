|
Chrissy Teigen pledges 200,000 US dollars to bail out protesters
Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
Chrissy Teigen has donated 200,000 US dollars (£162,000) to bail out protesters across the United States following unrest over the death of George Floyd.
