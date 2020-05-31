Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chrissy Teigen pledges 200,000 US dollars to bail out protesters

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
Chrissy Teigen has donated 200,000 US dollars (£162,000) to bail out protesters across the United States following unrest over the death of George Floyd.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Fans call out Chrissy Teigen over 'tone-deaf' tweet [Video]

Fans call out Chrissy Teigen over 'tone-deaf' tweet

On May 19, the “Cravings” author admitted that she once bought a Celine bag — which retails for thousands of dollars —.just so she “wouldn’t feel guilty about asking to use the..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:57Published

Tweets about this