Related news from verified sources Club send out clear message over in-demand Forest summer 'target' The Reds have been linked with hot-shot Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland

Nottingham Post 5 days ago





Tweets about this NEWSONSCOTLAND Lawrence Shankland: Dundee Utd 'definitely' want to keep striker but braced for bids https://t.co/5SuF5kxw3r… https://t.co/QrA4N1Xd8G 1 week ago