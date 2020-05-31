Royal Mint launches first coin series with augmented reality technology Sunday, 31 May 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

A range of 50p coins celebrating Britain’s contribution to the discovery of dinosaurs mark a new milestone for the Royal Mint, as they feature augmented reality technology. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Contextual Targeting Emerging Quickly: Oracle’s Hulst



WALNUT CREEK, CA -- We all know the global COVID-19 pandemic is up-ending the rules of business and accelerating trend lines that were already unfurling beforehand. But exactly how do new media habits.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 09:54 Published 3 weeks ago The Royal Mint commemorates 75th anniversary of VE Day



The Royal Mint is releasing a commemorative £2 coin to celebrate the 75th anniversary of VE Day. In association with Imperial War Museums, The Royal Mint wanted to thank the wartime generation. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:32 Published on May 3, 2020 You Might Like

Tweets about this