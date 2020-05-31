Royal Mint launches first coin series with augmented reality technology

Contextual Targeting Emerging Quickly: Oracle’s HulstWALNUT CREEK, CA -- We all know the global COVID-19 pandemic is up-ending the rules of business and accelerating trend lines that were already unfurling beforehand. But exactly how do new media habits..
The Royal Mint commemorates 75th anniversary of VE DayThe Royal Mint is releasing a commemorative £2 coin to celebrate the 75th anniversary of VE Day. In association with Imperial War Museums, The Royal Mint wanted to thank the wartime generation.