Royal Mint launches first coin series with augmented reality technology

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
A range of 50p coins celebrating Britain’s contribution to the discovery of dinosaurs mark a new milestone for the Royal Mint, as they feature augmented reality technology.
