The Celtic and Rangers All Star 9 in a Row XI as 2 legends pick their teams
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
The Celtic and Rangers All Star 9 in a Row XI as 2 legends pick their teams
Monday, 1 June 2020 (
1 week ago
)
Billy Stark and Ronnie MacKinnon step up to the plate to select the best combined Old Firm XI from the three eras.
👓 View full article
