Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Martin O'Neill insists his Celtic side were bettered only by Lisbon Lions

Daily Record Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
Martin O'Neill insists his Celtic side were bettered only by Lisbon LionsO'Neill was unveiled as Hoops boss 20 years ago today and he believes his team set Celtic up for their current success.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this