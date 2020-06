Gerry Adams court victory 'could open door to more claims' Monday, 1 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Gerry Adams' successful appeal at the UK Supreme Court to overturn his convictions for attempting to escape from Long Kesh in the 1970s could "open the door" to a flood of compensation claims, former UK Attorney General Geoffrey Cox said yesterday.

