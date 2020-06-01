Seven former foreign secretaries urge Boris Johnson to lead global response to 'deteriorating' Hong Kong situation
Monday, 1 June 2020 () Referring to China's plan to impose new security law on Hong Kong, cross-party group say: 'There has been been international outrage at this flagrant breach of the Sino-British joint declaration'
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam accused foreign governments on Tuesday of "double standards" in their reaction to Beijing's plans to impose national security laws on the city, pointing to anti-police brutality protests in the United States. Ryan Brooks reports.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said China's proposed national security law for Hong Kong would be a "clear violation" of their international obligations, and the Government will look to provide a..