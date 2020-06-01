Global  

Seven former foreign secretaries urge Boris Johnson to lead global response to 'deteriorating' Hong Kong situation

Independent Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
Referring to China's plan to impose new security law on Hong Kong, cross-party group say: 'There has been been international outrage at this flagrant breach of the Sino-British joint declaration'
News video: Hong Kong leader calls out U.S. 'double standard'

Hong Kong leader calls out U.S. 'double standard' 01:37

 Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam accused foreign governments on Tuesday of "double standards" in their reaction to Beijing's plans to impose national security laws on the city, pointing to anti-police brutality protests in the United States. Ryan Brooks reports.

Foreign Secretary: China's new laws are a 'clear violation' [Video]

Foreign Secretary: China's new laws are a 'clear violation'

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said China's proposed national security law for Hong Kong would be a "clear violation" of their international obligations, and the Government will look to provide a..

Foreign Sec on Hong kong new visa rights [Video]

Foreign Sec on Hong kong new visa rights

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab on a change of status as a new security law is set to be imposed on Hong Kong.

Hong Kong: Boris Johnson urged to form alliance over China security law

The UK should be leading the response to China's treatment of Hong Kong, seven former foreign secretaries say.
BBC News


