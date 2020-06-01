Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
World
Americas
U.S.
Europe
• U.K. •
Asia-Pacific
India
Australia
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
UK News
>
Morrisons introduces vegan food box with 23 items and free next day delivery
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
Morrisons introduces vegan food box with 23 items and free next day delivery
Monday, 1 June 2020 (
1 week ago
)
The 15kg vegan food box can be delivered next day if ordered before 3pm
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
Tweets about this
In the News
George Floyd
Coronavirus disease 2019
Israel
Federal Reserve
State of Palestine
Wall Street
Nasdaq
Donald Trump
Hong Kong
South Korea
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Hong Kong Protests
Daniel Radcliffe
George Floyd Funeral
Asymptomatic
Pierre Nkurunziza
Solidaritea
WORTH WATCHING
Sophie Turner defends role in Black Lives Matter protests
Israeli settler sentencing for arson 'won't bring my family back'
Europe's week: Black Lives Matter, Europe rises
A year on, Hong Kong protesters torn between hope and fear