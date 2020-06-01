Police can tell people to leave a property if breaking new lockdown rules

Michaela 🔑 @louisvillemayor @AndyBeshearKY SEND THE NATIONAL GUARD BACK! TELL POLICE TO LEAVE PROTESTERS ALONE! There have bee… https://t.co/LuQcOSuDMH 2 minutes ago Teddy (1/3) Just woke up and saw the horrifying videos of what took place in my home city of Boston last night. From what… https://t.co/WeuAYgGjqj 10 minutes ago amya please rt this y’all so twitter can calm down #dcblackout do not spread false info, yes lots of people did get hurt… https://t.co/HfJetts3pf 16 minutes ago GOONBR3AD👹MASVIDAL🍗🍗🍗🥤 This a clear breach of the Right to Privacy. https://t.co/QWcs6K6yye 17 minutes ago Ro they were being told to leave but couldnt and were unlawfully arrested because of it, they were trapped. You cannot… https://t.co/ynjyQ3SbH5 2 hours ago rougeannie024💚 RT @WHAMCULT: nobody can tell me police only are violent with people who deserve it / caused a problem. they were just in their car trying… 3 hours ago SparkyThePig @Devon_Dobson1 @caitlinholmes18 @Castademon89 Once police tell people to leave they have to leave the problem is th… https://t.co/X9SMmSMi5V 4 hours ago Ngwana Mmu @Fantastic_SoLo Leave people who woke up at 3am to queue for liquor, our priorities are different and you're life i… https://t.co/jYekZdsGPw 4 hours ago