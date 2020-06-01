Global  

Lennie Lawrence: Newport County lose management consultant to struggling Stevenage

BBC News Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
Newport County management consultant Lennie Lawrence leaves the League Two club to join struggling Stevenage.
