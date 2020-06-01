Global  

Donald Trump, the most homophobic and transphobic president in recent history, is still selling Pride t-shirts

PinkNews Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
Today marks the first day of Pride month, and we regret to inform you that Donald Trump is still selling Pride themed “Make America Great Again” t-shirts. Throughout his presidency, Trump has made it clear that he does not care about the LGBT+ community – but he is happy to use us to make money, …...
