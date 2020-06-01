Global  

George Floyd’s queer neighbours ‘want justice’ after his death, says trailblazing Black trans Minneapolis official

PinkNews Monday, 1 June 2020
Phillipe Cunningham, a Black transgender man who sits on Minneapolis city council, has said that the local LGBT+ community wants justice for George Floyd. The city has been the epicentre of protests across the US over the killing of George Floyd, who died after being forcefully restrained by a police officer in the city on...
