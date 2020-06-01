George Floyd’s queer neighbours ‘want justice’ after his death, says trailblazing Black trans Minneapolis official
Monday, 1 June 2020 () Phillipe Cunningham, a Black transgender man who sits on Minneapolis city council, has said that the local LGBT+ community wants justice for George Floyd. The city has been the epicentre of protests across the US over the killing of George Floyd, who died after being forcefully restrained by a police officer in the city on...
***Warning. This item contains material that some viewers may find disturbing due to the graphic nature.*** The FBI is investigating the death of a black man in Minneapolis after video shows police officer kneeling on his neck; Four officers now fired from the department.