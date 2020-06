Related videos from verified sources Samsung accused of another exploding phone



Footage reveals a Samsung phone ON FIRE after it terrifyingly began sparking "like fireworks" and burst into flames, claims a California-based man. Kenji Yanase, 35, owns a now-charred and.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:33 Published 4 days ago London police cordon off house after man found with knife injuries and woman found unresponsive



Police were called to a house on Southgate Road in Islington, north London on Wednesday evening (May 27) after two people in their 70s were found with injuries. Both were rushed to hospital as the.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:52 Published 4 days ago You Might Like

Tweets about this