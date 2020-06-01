Global  

Matt Hancock says 'we are winning the battle against coronavirus', but warns disease is not beaten yet

Independent Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said the UK is winning the fight against coronavirus as he told anyone with symptoms they must get a test.
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Matt Hancock: Successful test and trace system 'up and running'

Matt Hancock: Successful test and trace system 'up and running' 00:44

 Matt Hancock said the test and trace system was “up and running”, adding: “It’s successful, I’m very glad to report that those who are asked to isolate by the contact tracers are expressing the willingness to do so and we track that very carefully.” He added: “The level of incidence of...

Matt Hancock: British police are not like American police [Video]

Matt Hancock: British police are not like American police

Health Secretary Matt Hancock warns about the risk of contracting coronavirus when attending protests and thanks the police for their work during the Black Lives Matter demonstrations, saying "British..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published
All you need to know from the June 5 coronavirus briefing [Video]

All you need to know from the June 5 coronavirus briefing

A round-up of the Government's daily Covid-19 press conference, where Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced that face coverings are to be to be made mandatory in all hospital settings in England.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:36Published
Health Secretary urges people not to attend mass demonstrations [Video]

Health Secretary urges people not to attend mass demonstrations

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has urged people not to take part in mass demonstrations over the weekend as the coronavirus pandemic still remains at large.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published

