Owner of Durdle Door says unlimited travel led to ‘unacceptable’ visitor numbers
Monday, 1 June 2020 () The owner of Durdle Door has said the easing of lockdown restrictions in England to allow for unlimited travel resulted in an “unacceptable influx of visitors” on beaches and beauty spots.
Air ambulances treated three people seriously injured after jumping off cliffs into the sea at a beach in Dorset on England's south coast.
Video shows helicopters at the scene at the popular tourist spot of Durdle Door on Saturday afternoon (May 30) and long crowds of people making their way from...