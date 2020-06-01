Global  

Owner of Durdle Door says unlimited travel led to ‘unacceptable’ visitor numbers

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
The owner of Durdle Door has said the easing of lockdown restrictions in England to allow for unlimited travel resulted in an “unacceptable influx of visitors” on beaches and beauty spots.
Video credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Three seriously injured jumping from popular tourist spot of Durdle Door in Dorset amid huge crowds

Three seriously injured jumping from popular tourist spot of Durdle Door in Dorset amid huge crowds 03:47

 Air ambulances treated three people seriously injured after jumping off cliffs into the sea at a beach in Dorset on England's south coast. Video shows helicopters at the scene at the popular tourist spot of Durdle Door on Saturday afternoon (May 30) and long crowds of people making their way from...

