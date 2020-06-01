Owner of Durdle Door says unlimited travel led to ‘unacceptable’ visitor numbers

Video credit: Newsflare - Published 2 days ago Three seriously injured jumping from popular tourist spot of Durdle Door in Dorset amid huge crowds 03:47 Air ambulances treated three people seriously injured after jumping off cliffs into the sea at a beach in Dorset on England's south coast. Video shows helicopters at the scene at the popular tourist spot of Durdle Door on Saturday afternoon (May 30) and long crowds of people making their way from...