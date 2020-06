Facing the unknown: What will life be like for NI's coronavirus 'shielders'? Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Rheumatoid arthritis: Father-of-one Conor Shields (54) hasn't been out of his house in 13 weeks. The chief executive of the Community Arts Partnership, who lives in east Belfast with his wife and daughter (7), says he hopes measures will be put in place to allow shielders to integrate back into society safely. Rheumatoid arthritis: Father-of-one Conor Shields (54) hasn't been out of his house in 13 weeks. The chief executive of the Community Arts Partnership, who lives in east Belfast with his wife and daughter (7), says he hopes measures will be put in place to allow shielders to integrate back into society safely. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Study: COVID-19 Survivors May Find Their Lives Shortened By More Than A Decade



University of Glasgow researchers say recovered patients of COVID-19 might have lasting health impacts. According to Business Insider, the study noted that an average male can lose about 13 years of.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:34 Published on May 10, 2020

Tweets about this