148,000 NI workers may be exempt from UK's 14-day air travel quarantine rule

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
148,000 NI workers may be exempt from UK's 14-day air travel quarantine ruleAt least 148,000 people in Northern Ireland could be exempt from the Government's planned 14-day quarantine because of their jobs, it has emerged.
OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) 148,000 NI workers may be exempt from UK's 14-day air travel quarantine rule: https://t.co/QbP30eLF1h 4 seconds ago

Donaghmore36

Michael Hughes RT @BelTel: 148,000 NI workers may be exempt from UK's 14-day air travel quarantine rule #Coronavirus | #Covid19 | @Halliday_G https://t.co… 57 minutes ago

BelTel

Belfast Telegraph 148,000 NI workers may be exempt from UK's 14-day air travel quarantine rule #Coronavirus | #Covid19 | @Halliday_G… https://t.co/rqFlHHrqIl 1 hour ago

