McDonald's reopens Hereford drive-thru

Hereford Times Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
Today McDonald’s will reopen restaurants for Drive-Thru and McDelivery with new measures in place to help keep employees and customers safe. This follows a successful pilot in May. With restaurant teams adjusting to new procedures to enable safe working and social distancing, things may take a little longer – and high demand is anticipated. McDonald’s and its franchisees are working closely with local authorities and the police, and may determine that it is necessary to close Drive Thru lanes if queues cause disruption at busier sites or put employees or customers at risk.
0
