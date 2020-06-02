Global  

Gay Black news anchor Don Lemon’s haunting warning as Donald Trump threatens to deploy military against Black Lives Matter

PinkNews Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
CNN news anchor Don Lemon has warned that America is “teetering on a dictatorship” after Trump threatened to deploy the military against those protesting racism. Lemon’s dire warning came as the US is gripped by nationwide protests against racist police brutality, highlighted by the shocking murder of...
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Trump vows to 'dominate the streets' by calling in military

Trump vows to 'dominate the streets' by calling in military 00:52

 Donald Trump has threatened to deploy the military if state governors do not halt ongoing violent protests across the United States. Speaking in the White House Rose Garden, Mr Trump said: “First, we are ending the riots and lawlessness that has spread throughout our country. We will end it now....

