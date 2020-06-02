Global  

The difference between Joe Biden and Donald Trump during Pride Month could not be more obvious

PinkNews Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
Joe Biden has paid tribute to the work of LGBT+ activists and pledged to advance equal rights, as Donald Trump once again remains silent during Pride Month. Marking Pride Month on June 1, Biden – who has been endorsed by many major LGBT+ rights groups – paid tribute to the recently-deceased queer rights heroes Larry...
