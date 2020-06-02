ゆず RT @petro21805: The Difference Between Joe Biden and Donald Trump: Donald Trump CRAVES attention, and always wants to make sure people thi… 22 minutes ago Mikayla @Pappiness @realDonaldTrump I am a decent American, and I did support Donald Trump at one point but not anymore. Ev… https://t.co/q9L6LH9ZGx 47 minutes ago Alissa RT @PinkNews: The difference between Joe Biden and Donald Trump during Pride Month could not be more obvious https://t.co/Cmgfaffgbu 1 hour ago Barb Watts @realDonaldTrump Donald Trump you walk like a thug you dressed like a thug you speak like a thug, so therefore you… https://t.co/WrGxArU4Nd 1 hour ago Hunter P 🌐🦅 The Difference Between Joe Biden and Donald Trump: Donald Trump CRAVES attention, and always wants to make sure pe… https://t.co/oMmn4i0vF5 1 hour ago PinkNews The difference between Joe Biden and Donald Trump during Pride Month could not be more obvious https://t.co/Cmgfaffgbu 1 hour ago sickandtired RT @TrumpMuv2Russia: @WonderKing82 Don't trust anyone who says there is no difference between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. 2 hours ago Ghia Griffin RT @Calm_Observer: Biden is speaking in front of a backdrop of American flags. He looks quite presidential and there is a sharp difference… 2 hours ago