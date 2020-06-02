George Floyd protests: UK opposition parties urge Boris Johnson to suspend export of arms and riot gear to Donald Trump's US

DeinAyurvedaNet2 RT @Independent: UK opposition parties urge Boris Johnson to suspend export of arms and riot gear to US https://t.co/dcsL0VQrh6 1 minute ago Skyler Tipton RT @RouReynolds: UK opposition parties applying pressure to suspend all exports of arms and riot gear to US https://t.co/nGUH0MCdf1 7 minutes ago Johnny Likes Vitamin Gummies Just think. If George Floyd was never lynched. If cops never escalated the protests. If America had actual oppositi… https://t.co/c96dE55SMI 8 minutes ago Laine 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏳️‍🌈🌊 RT @Anti45Potus2020: George Floyd protests: UK opposition parties urge Boris Johnson to suspend export of arms and riot gear to Donald Trum… 15 minutes ago Cherry Barnett RT @joncstone: UK opposition parties urge Boris Johnson to suspend export of arms and riot gear to US https://t.co/3CjnEtyOxx 25 minutes ago Anti45Potus2020🆘 🌊🌊🌊 George Floyd protests: UK opposition parties urge Boris Johnson to suspend export of arms and riot gear to Donald T… https://t.co/VoXnDTLdUJ 26 minutes ago John Williamson UK opposition parties urge Boris Johnson to suspend export of arms and riot gear to US https://t.co/P3mMKFisyM 29 minutes ago RONALD CALDWELL George Floyd protests: UK opposition parties urge Boris Johnson to suspend export of arms and riot gear to Donald T… https://t.co/36QKWdjn2A 39 minutes ago