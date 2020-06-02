Global  

One News Page

George Floyd protests: UK opposition parties urge Boris Johnson to suspend export of arms and riot gear to Donald Trump's US

Independent Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
Pressure is mounting on Boris Johnson to suspend the export of British arms and riot gear to the United States after opposition parties backed a call from human rights groups to intervene.
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Trump vows to 'dominate the streets' by calling in military

Trump vows to 'dominate the streets' by calling in military 00:52

 Donald Trump has threatened to deploy the military if state governors do not halt ongoing violent protests across the United States. Speaking in the White House Rose Garden, Mr Trump said: “First, we are ending the riots and lawlessness that has spread throughout our country. We will end it now....

Related videos from verified sources

Miami-Dade Mayor, Police Director Didn't Call For Federal Riot Team To Be Sent To Miami [Video]

Miami-Dade Mayor, Police Director Didn't Call For Federal Riot Team To Be Sent To Miami

“I was unaware they were here. We didn’t ask them to be here. We told them we didn’t need them here. There is no reason for them to be here.” said Mayor Carlos Gimenez.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:33Published
Cuomo Draws Line Between Protesters And Looters [Video]

Cuomo Draws Line Between Protesters And Looters

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo gives latest update on protests and coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 44:06Published

