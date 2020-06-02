George Floyd protests: UK opposition parties urge Boris Johnson to suspend export of arms and riot gear to Donald Trump's US
Tuesday, 2 June 2020 () Pressure is mounting on Boris Johnson to suspend the export of British arms and riot gear to the United States after opposition parties backed a call from human rights groups to intervene.
Donald Trump has threatened to deploy the military if state governors do not halt ongoing violent protests across the United States. Speaking in the White House Rose Garden, Mr Trump said: “First, we are ending the riots and lawlessness that has spread throughout our country. We will end it now....