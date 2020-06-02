Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jacob Rees-Mogg has inadvertently turned the House of Commons into the world’s worst Drag Race runway

PinkNews Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
The House of Commons has been transformed into a never-ending RuPaul’s Drag Race runway, thanks to Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg. Rees-Mogg, known for his antiquated views on everything from gay relationships to parliamentary reform, riled MPs with his decision to abolish remote voting measures put in place for the...
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Commons laughter as Stephen Crabb gets new voting system wrong - twice

Commons laughter as Stephen Crabb gets new voting system wrong - twice 00:36

 Tory MP Stephen Crabb triggered howls of laughter in the House of Commons when voting at the incorrect dispatch box twice. It was the first time the new voting system was in place to ensure social distancing measures, but some MPs couldn't get to grips with the procedure.

