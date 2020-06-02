Jacob Rees-Mogg has inadvertently turned the House of Commons into the world’s worst Drag Race runway
Tuesday, 2 June 2020 () The House of Commons has been transformed into a never-ending RuPaul’s Drag Race runway, thanks to Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg. Rees-Mogg, known for his antiquated views on everything from gay relationships to parliamentary reform, riled MPs with his decision to abolish remote voting measures put in place for the...
Tory MP Stephen Crabb triggered howls of laughter in the House of Commons when voting at the incorrect dispatch box twice. It was the first time the new voting system was in place to ensure social distancing measures, but some MPs couldn't get to grips with the procedure.