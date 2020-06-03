|
Joe Biden sweeps seven US presidential primaries
Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
Joe Biden scored a clean sweep of the seven US states conducting Democratic presidential primaries on Tuesday, just hours after slamming the “narcissism” of Donald Trump.
