Adee Phelan blasts 'b******t' government on GMB as Piers refuses to apologise Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Adee revealed he has been providing gift boxes to thousands of NHS staff on the frontline containing hair equipment. Adee revealed he has been providing gift boxes to thousands of NHS staff on the frontline containing hair equipment. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this