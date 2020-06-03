Global  

Public Health England denies parts were missing from BAME coronavirus report

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
Public Health England (PHE) has insisted it published its review on black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) groups in full following claims that parts were removed by Government officials.
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
News video: Health Secretary praises BAME healthcare workers

Health Secretary praises BAME healthcare workers 01:39

 Health Secretary Matt Hancock praised the role played by BAME medical and care workers following the PHE report on the impact of the virus across different groups. At the Downing Street press conference he said: “This is a particularly timely publication, because right across the world, people are...

Butte County Public Health suspects more cases to come from Palermo gathering [Video]

Butte County Public Health suspects more cases to come from Palermo gathering

Butte County Public Health has been investigating the Mother’s Day service at the Palermo Bible Family Church for coronavirus contamination.

Credit: KHSLPublished
Hancock: BAME people at higher risk to coronavirus [Video]

Hancock: BAME people at higher risk to coronavirus

Making a statement in the Commons, Health Secretary Matt Hancock announces the findings of Public Health England's research into disparities in the risks and outcomes of Covid-19. He confirms that..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

GMB demands Public Enquiry over BAME workers’ deaths

GMB, Britain’s general union, speaks out following Public Health England’s delayed publication of its review of the coronavirus outbreak...
GScene

Coronavirus: Ethnic minority report is published

Public Health England has analysed why more people from BAME backgrounds are dying with coronavirus.
BBC News


