Public Health England denies parts were missing from BAME coronavirus report
Wednesday, 3 June 2020 () Public Health England (PHE) has insisted it published its review on black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) groups in full following claims that parts were removed by Government officials.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock praised the role played by BAME medical and care workers following the PHE report on the impact of the virus across different groups. At the Downing Street press conference he said: “This is a particularly timely publication, because right across the world, people are...