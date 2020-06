Evening Standard All schools in Wales to reopen later on June 29 https://t.co/bw4IStDXPC 9 minutes ago

Shropshire Star Education minister Kirsty Williams said a four-week term ending on July 27 would give pupils, staff and parents tim… https://t.co/0p6smadDO1 24 minutes ago

Wayne Ramwell Re-opening schools later is more sensible. It was deeply regrettable how teachers were demonised for advising cauti… https://t.co/THsaX9qLzV 33 minutes ago

jane lunsford 🇪🇺 #WATON RT @standardnews: All schools in Wales to reopen later on June 29 https://t.co/6r8w42nwz4 40 minutes ago

Evening Standard All schools in Wales to reopen later on June 29 https://t.co/6r8w42nwz4 51 minutes ago

Reception - Dosbarth 3 - Mrs Lacey-Coles RT @RhiwSyrDafydd: Please remember that schools in Wales do not reopen tomorrow. The media reports are for England only at the current tim… 2 days ago

Rhiw Syr Dafydd Please remember that schools in Wales do not reopen tomorrow. The media reports are for England only at the curren… https://t.co/w9JQjzkMmo 3 days ago