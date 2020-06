Paedophile says Grindr vigilante group who exposed and ensnared him violated his right to privacy Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

A paedophile caught in a vigilante sting operation on Grindr is appealing his conviction in the UK Supreme Court, claiming it was a breach of his right to privacy. Mark Sutherland, 37, believed he was communicating with a 13-year-old boy on the dating app Grindr, but he was actually speaking to a man named Paul …... πŸ‘“ View full article

