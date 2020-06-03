Global  

Rail passengers told to wear face coverings on every journey

Tamworth Herald Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
Rail passengers told to wear face coverings on every journeyWest Midlands Railway and London Northwestern Railway issue guidance on new measures including new signs and one-way systems along with social distancing on platforms, stairs and escalators.
