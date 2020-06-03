Rail passengers told to wear face coverings on every journey
Wednesday, 3 June 2020 () West Midlands Railway and London Northwestern Railway issue guidance on new measures including new signs and one-way systems along with social distancing on platforms, stairs and escalators.
Asked whether he will insist that passengers using Transport for London services wear face coverings, the capital's mayor Sadiq Khan told the London Assembly: "Next week I'll be considering whether I..
