Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury ‘heartbroken’ over puppy’s death

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have revealed their pomeranian puppy has died, just days after they got him.
 'Love Island' stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are "utterly heartbroken" after their pet puppy Mr Chai passed away after they recently welcomed the pooch into their home.

