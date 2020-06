Ex-SNP councillor apologises for fat-shaming Ruth Davidson on Twitter Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Jim Torrance called the former Scottish Conservatives leader "fatty" in an exchange on social media before swiftly backtracking. Jim Torrance called the former Scottish Conservatives leader "fatty" in an exchange on social media before swiftly backtracking. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this