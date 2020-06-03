Self-confessed racist rips-up Black Lives Matter signs while using homophobic slurs and declaring he lives in a ‘white town’
Wednesday, 3 June 2020 () A man in Queens, New York, was caught on video ripping up Black Lives Matter signs, while using racist and homophobic slurs and proclaiming his neighbourhood a “white town”. Dozens of Twitter users who either went to school with the man or know his family have identified him as Anthony Abicca. Black Lives...
A man physically assaults three teenagers while they are hanging Black Lives Matter signs in a Maryland park. His rage and violence brings up concerns about whose right to protest is protected by both civilians and law enforcement.
Former NFL player Terrel Owens marched in Inglewood on Thursday, urging teams to hire Colin Kaepernick and recognize how his peaceful kneeling during the National Anthem helped move the needle on the..