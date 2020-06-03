Global  

Self-confessed racist rips-up Black Lives Matter signs while using homophobic slurs and declaring he lives in a ‘white town’

PinkNews Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
A man in Queens, New York, was caught on video ripping up Black Lives Matter signs, while using racist and homophobic slurs and proclaiming his neighbourhood a “white town”. Dozens of Twitter users who either went to school with the man or know his family have identified him as Anthony Abicca. Black Lives...
