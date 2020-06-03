Global  

Bear Grylls to continue as Chief Scout until at least 2023

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
Bear Grylls has said he will continue as Chief Scout until at least 2023 to steer the movement through “this tough time”.
