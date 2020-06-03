Global
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
George Floyd death: Rioters 'have it coming', Sir Desmond Swayne says
Wednesday, 3 June 2020 (
1 hour ago
)
Sir Desmond Swayne made the comment in emails to constituents who had asked him about the US riots.
