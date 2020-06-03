Global  

Molly-Mae Hague shares tearful video paying tribute to pomeranian puppy

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague broke down in tears as she paid tribute to her pomeranian puppy and hit back at trolls who said she bought the animal for “Instagram likes”.
 'Love Island' stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are "utterly heartbroken" after their pet puppy Mr Chai passed away after they recently welcomed the pooch into their home.

