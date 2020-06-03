Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
World
Americas
U.S.
Europe
• U.K. •
Asia-Pacific
India
Australia
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
UK News
>
Molly-Mae Hague shares tearful video paying tribute to pomeranian puppy
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
Molly-Mae Hague shares tearful video paying tribute to pomeranian puppy
Wednesday, 3 June 2020 (
3 hours ago
)
Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague broke down in tears as she paid tribute to her pomeranian puppy and hit back at trolls who said she bought the animal for “Instagram likes”.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
Advertisement
pawsr: The social network just for pets
Learn more
Video credit: Bang Media - Published
12 hours ago
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury 'heartbroken' as beloved puppy passes away
01:55
'Love Island' stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are "utterly heartbroken" after their pet puppy Mr Chai passed away after they recently welcomed the pooch into their home.
Tweets about this
In the News
Donald Trump
Tiananmen Square
Hong Kong
Death of George Floyd
White House
Beijing
Minneapolis
Washington, D.C.
Boris Johnson
Coronavirus disease 2019
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
George Floyd Protests
Drew Brees
Mattis
America
Frank Rizzo
Derek Chauvin
WORTH WATCHING
White House compares Trump photo op to Churchill and 9/11
UK won't turn its back on Hong Kong, says Johnson
Mercedes F1 boss backs Hamilton on racial injustice
Why Defense Secretary Esper's Days May Be Numbered