Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Patient numbers revealed for new Covid-only Derbyshire care home
Derby Telegraph Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
Patient numbers revealed for new Covid-only Derbyshire care homeIts temporary name will be the Florence Nightingale Home.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Home Care Nurse Speaks Of Emotional Toll Coronavirus Has Taken On Everyone [Video]

Home Care Nurse Speaks Of Emotional Toll Coronavirus Has Taken On Everyone

CBS2's Kiran Dhillon speaks to a nurse and patient about the stress they deal with on a daily basis.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:42Published
New York Steps Up Protections For Nursing Home Residents [Video]

New York Steps Up Protections For Nursing Home Residents

Nursing homes residents have accounted for a large percentage of the almost 80,000 coronavirus deaths recorded across the country. Now, Reuters reports New York state has announced new protections for..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
Nursing Home Residents, Workers Make Up An Astonishing Percentage Of Deaths From COVID-19 [Video]

Nursing Home Residents, Workers Make Up An Astonishing Percentage Of Deaths From COVID-19

Business Insider reports long-term care facility residents and workers make up one-third of US coronavirus deaths. And in about a dozen states, they account for more than half of all deaths from the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published

Tweets about this

irish_news

The Irish News RT @SeaninGraham22: Disquiet among GPs about Covid centres is growing as patient numbers plummet. A leak in April revealed a 'warning' by t… 3 days ago

SeaninGraham22

Seanín Graham Disquiet among GPs about Covid centres is growing as patient numbers plummet. A leak in April revealed a 'warning'… https://t.co/IUTHqAAFh5 3 days ago

derbypromo

derbypromo RT @DailyDERBYS: Patient numbers revealed for new Covid-only #Derbyshire care home https://t.co/IyulpitIqT https://t.co/v9qqe6aOcI 1 week ago

DailyDERBYS

DERBYSHIRE Patient numbers revealed for new Covid-only #Derbyshire care home https://t.co/IyulpitIqT https://t.co/v9qqe6aOcI 1 week ago

EddieBisk

Eddie Bisknell The new home, temporarily named the Florence Nightingale Home, would have an initial capacity for 10 Covid patients… https://t.co/bWjTFrYf0J 1 week ago