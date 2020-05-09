Patient numbers revealed for new Covid-only Derbyshire care home

Home Care Nurse Speaks Of Emotional Toll Coronavirus Has Taken On Everyone
CBS2's Kiran Dhillon speaks to a nurse and patient about the stress they deal with on a daily basis.
New York Steps Up Protections For Nursing Home Residents
Nursing homes residents have accounted for a large percentage of the almost 80,000 coronavirus deaths recorded across the country.
Now, Reuters reports New York state has announced new protections for..
Nursing Home Residents, Workers Make Up An Astonishing Percentage Of Deaths From COVID-19
Business Insider reports long-term care facility residents and workers make up one-third of US coronavirus deaths.
And in about a dozen states, they account for more than half of all deaths from the..
