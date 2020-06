Fred RT @dawende: For as long as you continue to coddle police officials who flouted quarantine rules, every arrest you make of citizens who bro… 6 minutes ago

Lincolnshire Live This is how the tough new quarantine rules will work in the UK from Monday. https://t.co/d5WqLsJghj 9 minutes ago

Natalie collins FBPE RT @KayBurley: The UK shouldn't become a 'police state' to enforce quarantine rules. Northern Ireland Secretary @BrandonLewis says though… 14 minutes ago

Adil Saleem for #EndLockDown 🎈 RT @ibrahimmdidi: @MadhilSaleem https://t.co/yoVFApHBWr They would also need to fill a "contact locator form" with all their details and an… 16 minutes ago

Kay Burley The UK shouldn't become a 'police state' to enforce quarantine rules. Northern Ireland Secretary @BrandonLewis say… https://t.co/H9szch1fM8 20 minutes ago

Vin RT @JagmohanKausha2: Arriving in #Delhi by air, rail or inter-state bus? The rules have changed. Now all asymptomatic travellers will h… 29 minutes ago

Ian Miller New quarantine rules - so many exemptions that you wonder who will be caught. No doubt someone will ask… https://t.co/ktRtnZfRlk 31 minutes ago