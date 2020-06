Boris Johnson cheered by get well card from Tyrone pupil Emily Thursday, 4 June 2020 ( 4 days ago )

A schoolgirl from Co Tyrone is overjoyed after receiving a letter from the Prime Minister, thanking her for her get well soon message after he was struck down by Covid-19.

