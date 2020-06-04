Ibuprofen tested as treatment to reduce coronavirus symptoms



Related videos from verified sources Are Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients As Contagious As People Who Show Symptoms?



The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that around 35% of novel coronavirus COVID-19 infections are asymptomatic. In other words, people infected with the virus show no.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:39 Published 5 days ago Study: As COVID-19 Progresses, 40% May Not Show Any Symptoms At All



A small analysis of 78 COVID-19 patients in China revealed as many as 40% of patients may be asymptomatic. COVID-19 is the disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, and is at pandemic levels.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:42 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources Coronavirus: Ibuprofen tested as a treatment Hospital patients sick with the virus will be given the drug to see if it can help with their breathing.

BBC News 1 day ago





Tweets about this