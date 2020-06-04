Ibuprofen tested as treatment to reduce coronavirus symptoms
Thursday, 4 June 2020 () The anti-inflammatory drug is now being tested by experts as a potential remedy for some of the most severe symptoms associated with the virus - just months after some advised against the use of it.
A new trial has been launched to assess whether ibuprofen may hold the key to preventing severe breathing problems in Covid-19 patients. Experts are assessing whether a special formulation of the cheap drug could help reduce the serious side effect seen among patients infected with the novel...
