Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ibuprofen tested as treatment to reduce coronavirus symptoms

Daily Record Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
Ibuprofen tested as treatment to reduce coronavirus symptomsThe anti-inflammatory drug is now being tested by experts as a potential remedy for some of the most severe symptoms associated with the virus - just months after some advised against the use of it.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Ibuprofen to be tested as treatment to reduce Covid-19 symptoms

Ibuprofen to be tested as treatment to reduce Covid-19 symptoms 00:40

 A new trial has been launched to assess whether ibuprofen may hold the key to preventing severe breathing problems in Covid-19 patients. Experts are assessing whether a special formulation of the cheap drug could help reduce the serious side effect seen among patients infected with the novel...

Related videos from verified sources

Are Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients As Contagious As People Who Show Symptoms? [Video]

Are Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients As Contagious As People Who Show Symptoms?

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that around 35% of novel coronavirus COVID-19 infections are asymptomatic. In other words, people infected with the virus show no..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
Study: As COVID-19 Progresses, 40% May Not Show Any Symptoms At All [Video]

Study: As COVID-19 Progresses, 40% May Not Show Any Symptoms At All

A small analysis of 78 COVID-19 patients in China revealed as many as 40% of patients may be asymptomatic. COVID-19 is the disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, and is at pandemic levels..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Ibuprofen tested as a treatment

Hospital patients sick with the virus will be given the drug to see if it can help with their breathing.
BBC News


Tweets about this