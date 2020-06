Related news from verified sources Aston Martin Lagonda cuts 500 jobs Aston Martin Lagonda has announced plans to cut up to 500 jobs as the luxury carmaker gears up for a turnaround plan aimed at restoring profitability amid...

Just-Auto 3 hours ago





Tweets about this Dennis Aston Martin Lagonda confirms plans to cut 500 jobs! Β£18 million of financial support as been invested by this inco… https://t.co/Oov7kBXJQD 31 minutes ago Carole Anderson RT @WalesOnline: .@astonmartin Lagonda confirms plans to cut 500 jobs https://t.co/spxPuZLDOf https://t.co/JixnGLvlcm 2 hours ago WalesOnline .@astonmartin Lagonda confirms plans to cut 500 jobs https://t.co/spxPuZLDOf https://t.co/JixnGLvlcm 3 hours ago YDB Business Dept RT @sionbarry: Aston Martin Lagonda confirms plans to cut 500 jobs https://t.co/0u6A487nkw 3 hours ago sion barry Aston Martin Lagonda confirms plans to cut 500 jobs https://t.co/0u6A487nkw 3 hours ago