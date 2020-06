Kristen Bell ‘doesn’t care’ if her daughters are LGBT+ because ‘love is love’ – and it’s a masterclass in parenting Thursday, 4 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Kristen Bell has explained why she couldn’t care less if her two daughters are LGBT+ because “love is never something you challenge”. In an interview with Channel Q, Bell said who her daughters love and their future sexual choices are none of her business. The Good Place star said: “I know that I... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this madiandjaden Kristen Bell ‘doesn’t care’ if her daughters are LGBT+ because ‘love is love’ – and it’s a masterclass in parenting… https://t.co/IwjdpFE0vS 33 minutes ago ManchParentsGroup RT @PinkNews: Kristen Bell 'doesn't care' if her daughters are LGBT+ because 'love is love' – and it's a masterclass in parenting https://t… 45 minutes ago PinkNews Kristen Bell 'doesn't care' if her daughters are LGBT+ because 'love is love' – and it's a masterclass in parenting https://t.co/KCPBusMPYn 1 hour ago BANG Showbiz 'Love is love': Kristen Bell doesn't 'care' about her daughters' future 'sexual choices' #KristenBell #DaxShepard https://t.co/V8Hc2kIIJk 2 hours ago GlobalLGBTNews 🏳️‍🌈 @KristenBell | '#Loveislove': #KristenBell doesn't 'care' about her daughters' future 'sexual choices' |… https://t.co/M01PUr1NEu 6 hours ago