Coronavirus: Alok Sharma held 'socially distanced' meeting with Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak before falling ill to suspected Covid-19
Thursday, 4 June 2020 () Business secretary Alok Sharma had a meeting with Boris Johnson and chancellor Rishi Sunak shortly before falling ill with suspected coronavirus on Wednesday, but the talks in No 10's cabinet room were "properly socially distanced", Downing Street has said.
Prime minister Boris Johnson leads Downing Street press conference alongside chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty and chief scientific advisor Sir Patrick Vallance. It comes after UK death toll rises by 359 in 24 hours bringing the total number of deaths to nearly 40,000.
Business Secretary Alok Sharma has been tested for coronavirus after becoming visibly unwell in the House of Commons chamber. He was travelling home to self-isolate after he struggled during a speech..
