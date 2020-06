Watch a goal-den opportunity to restore Jaguar E-Type once owned by Kevin Keegan Thursday, 4 June 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

After this 1972 Jaguar E-Type was involved in an unfortunate accident, restoration experts E-Type UK got to work returning it to a condition fit for its famous previous owner, footballer Kevin Keegan. You can see a video gallery of the results here. After this 1972 Jaguar E-Type was involved in an unfortunate accident, restoration experts E-Type UK got to work returning it to a condition fit for its famous previous owner, footballer Kevin Keegan. You can see a video gallery of the results here. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this