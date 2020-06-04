Global  

What do we know about the suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann?

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
British and German police have not named the suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, but he has been partially identified as Christian B in reports.
News video: German suspect identified in Madeleine McCann disappearance

German suspect identified in Madeleine McCann disappearance 01:41

 A German prisoner has been identified as a suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, detectives have revealed. The Metropolitan Police have not named the man, 43, who is described as white with short blond hair, possibly fair, and about 6ft tall with a slim build. The German national is known...

