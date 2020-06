Tara Fitzpatrick RT @Daily_Record: She has urged people to stop sharing his picture 'in a divisive way' over Black Lives Matter campaign https://t.co/Ivq4… 19 seconds ago The Daily Record She has urged people to stop sharing his picture 'in a divisive way' over Black Lives Matter campaign https://t.co/Ivq45MYC4N 51 minutes ago JJ RT @PopCrave: .@DuaLipa speaks out about the #GeorgeFloyd murder & urges fans to take action: “Surely this is when we say STOP, we will no… 6 days ago